Adani Power, Vedanta, Tata Power, IndiGo, Adani Energy among largecap shares on MF buy list

Shares of Gautam Adani-led Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions and Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta were on mutual fund (MF) buy list in August. MFs bought shares of aviation player InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), FMCG stocks Dabur India and Britannia Industries, and Tata group's Tata Power with both hands in the month gone by. Siemens, Indian Oil Corporation and Marico, among others, saw MF selling, data compiled by ICICIdirect suggested.

Mutual funds increased their holding in Adani Power to 61 lakh shares in August from 17 lakh shares in July, with their holding value rising to Rs 194 crore from Rs 46 crore earlier. In the case of Vedanta, MF upped their holding in the Anil Agarwal-led mining company to 2.5 crore shares in from 1.42 crore shares. The institutional category held Rs 581 crore worth Vedanta shares a the end of August against Rs 391 crore at July end. Adani Energy Solutions saw MFs upping stake to 22 lakh shares from 16 lakh shares. They owned 178 crore worth Adani Energy Solutions shares in August against Rs 127 crore in July.

MF holding in IndiGo climbed to Rs 10,339 crore from Rs 8,493 crore, as they upped ownership to 4.25 crore shares from 3.28 crore a month ago. Fund managers also increased exposure to Dabur India (Rs 4,153 crore from Rs 3,626 crore), Britannia Industries (Rs 6,150 crore from Rs 5,716 crore), Tata Power Company (Rs 3,024 crore from Rs 2,566 crore), Zomato (Rs 8,048 crore from Rs 6,195 crore) and IRCTC (Rs 570 crore from Rs 491 crore).

Siemens, on the other hand saw MFs cutting exposure to 1.09 crore shares from 1.19 crore shares. The institutional category held Rs 4,287 crore worth Siemens shares at the end of August against Rs 4,757 crore at the end of July. Pidilite Industries, Tube Investments of India, IOC, Marico, Trent, Berger Paints, Torrent Pharma, Tata Consumer and Dr Reddy's Labs were some other largecap stocks where MFs trimmed exposures in August.

Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT). BT does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. BT further urges you to consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice regarding the contents herein, including stock investments, mutual funds, general market risks etc.

