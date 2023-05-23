Adani shares: 4 Adani firms now worth over Rs 1 lakh crore each, account for 65% group m-cap

Amid the latest surprise buying interest in the Adani Group companies, half of the group firms have hit Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalization, with Adani Power being the latest entry in the list. Out of 10 listed entities owned by Gautam Adani led conglomerate, five companies are valued more than Rs 1 lakh crore, with possibility of this number rising further.



Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, is also the most valued entity of the conglomerate. The company is currently valued around Rs 3.1 lakh crore as of Tuesday price at Rs 2,736.15. The stock surged about 17 per cent during the session.



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is second in the list with a total market cap close to Rs 1.7 lakh crore. The stock rose close to 8 per cent to Rs 785.95 as it recouped all the losses in the stock price since the Hindenburg saga. Its mcap has breached Rs 1 lakh crore mark during the worst.



Adani Green was commanding a market capitalization of more than Rs 1.56 lakh crore as the stock rose 5 per cent, locked in buyer's circuit limit, to Rs 989.50. Its mcap was less than Rs 70,000 crore about two months ago.

Adani Power's mcap hit Rs 1 lakh crore mark on Tuesday as the stock hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent. Its market capitalization has almost doubled from Rs 51,100 crore on February 28, 2023, when the stock hits 52-week low at Rs 132.55.



The above mentioned four listed companies of Gautam Adani's empire cumulatively hold Rs 7.37 lakh crore out of total mcap of Rs 11 lakh crore group. This is about 65 per cent the total value of the listed entities of the group.



Adani Transmission's mcap stood close to Rs 96,700 crore on Tuesday after a 5 per cent upper circuit to Rs 866.60. Adani Total Gas was valued at Rs 83,300 crore, while Adani Wilmar's mcap stood at Rs 63,500 crore by the end of session.



Ambuja Cements (Rs 84,850 crore), ACC (Rs 84,850 crore), ACC (Rs 34,170 crore) and New Delhi Television (Rs 1,260 crore) are the other companies owned and controlled by Adani Group.



As things stand today, Adani group stocks have been rallying for the third straight day after a Supreme Court-appointed panel on Friday said it found no regulatory failure around price manipulation in the conglomerate's stocks and violation of minimum public shareholding rules.

