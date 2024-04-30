Adani Total Gas Q4 results: Net profit rises 71%, dividend announced

Adani Total Gas reported a 71.6% rise in Q4 net profit on Tuesday. Net profit climbed to Rs 168 crore in Q4 against Rs 97.9 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% to Rs 1167 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1114.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The Board of Directors decided to recommend a dividend of Re. 0.25 (Rupees Twenty-Five Paise

only) per Equity Share of face value of Re.1/- each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders of the company. The company has fixed Friday June 14, 2024 as the record date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the company to receive dividend

Earnings per share of the firm rose to Rs 1.53 in Q4 of FY24 against Rs 0.89 in Q4 of FY23.

EBITDA climbed 47.6% to Rs 299.1 crore in Q4 against Rs 195.2 crore in Q4 of FY23. EBITDA as a percentage of net profit rose to 24.7% in Q4 against 17.5% EBITDA in the Q4 of FY23.

The earnings were announced after market hours. Adani Total Gas stock rose 1.07% to Rs 928.90 against the previous close of Rs 919.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.02 lakh crore. Total 1.44 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.45 crore on BSE.