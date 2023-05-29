Adani Transmission shares in focus ahead of Q4 results today. Conference call at 11 am on Tuesday

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd will be in focus on Monday morning ahead of its quarterly results later in the day. The results will be followed by a conference call, hosted by Nuvama Wealth Management with the Adani Transmission management, to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday at 11.00 am IST. Anil Sardana (MD at Adani Transmission), Bimal Dayal (CEO), Kandarp Patel (CEO for Distribution), Rohit Soni (CFO), Kunjal Mehta (CFO for AEML) and Vijil Jain (Lead – IR) will be present on the call.

Adani Transmission was recently in news after the company board approved raising of funds by way of issuance of shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 8,500 crore. The company intends to raise finds via qualified institutional placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals.

A QIP is a capital-raising method, which can be adopted by a publicly-traded firm, wherein it can issue equity shares, fully and partially convertible debentures, or any other security convertible into equity shares other than warrants. A QIP, unlike an IPO, is limited to institutions or qualified institutional buyers.

Adani Transmission had scheduled an in-person interaction with investors at Jefferies India Forum (Equity Conference), New Delhi, on May 25. It intends to have in-person interaction with investors at Nomura Investment Forum (Equity Conference), Singapore on June 6 and June 7.

Adani Transmission was among two Adani group stocks which were excluded from the MSCI indices earlier this month. The MSCI Rejig is scheduled on May 31 and Adani Transmission is expected to see $189 million in outflows.

Adani Transmission had reported a 73 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 478 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 267 crore in the year-ago period, aided by a one-time income of Rs 240 crore from a regulatory order. The company's revenue rose 16 per cent to Rs 3,037 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 2,623 crore in the year-ago period.

Also read: IRCTC to share Q4 results, announce dividend today. Here's what Prabhudas Lilladher says