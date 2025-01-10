scorecardresearch
Adani Wilmar shares in news today, here's why 

Adani Wilmar shares ended 0.64% lower at Rs 323.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 42,103 crore.

Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd are in news today as Adani Commodities, one of the promoter entities of Adani Wilmar will commence its offer for sale (OFS) to offload up to 20% stake. The OFS will be carried out from January 10 to January 13. Floor price for offer for sale is Rs 275 per share, a company filing said on January 9.

On Thursday, Adani Wilmar shares ended 0.64% lower at Rs 323.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 42,103 crore. The FMCG stock has fallen 13% in the last one year and lost 44.67% in two years. 

In terms of price action, Adani Wilmar shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages. 

Total 1.48 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.80 crore on BSE. Adani Wilmar stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period

The OFS will comprise a base offer of 13.50% equity along with a green shoe option. Adani Commodities LLP will offload 17.54 crore shares, or 13.50% stake of Adani Wilmar with an option to sell additional 8.45 crore shares (6.50% of the paid up equity) in case of oversubscription.

25% stake in the OFS is reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies. Antique Broking, ICICI Securities, Jefferies, Nuvama Wealth and SBICAP Securities are the brokers for the share sale. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 10, 2025, 8:23 AM IST
