After 1,837% return in 1 year, multibagger stock Rajnish Wellness will turn ex-split today

Rajnish Wellness, whose shares have rallied 1,837 per cent in the last one year. will turn ex-stock split today. The scrip will split from a face value of Rs 2 each to shares with face value of Re 1 each.

In a filing on December 29, the company said: "The board of directors have fixed on Tuesday, 10th January 2023 as the ''Record Date'', for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of - sub-division/split of equity shares of the company, 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each into 2 (Two) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only)."

Before this, the company had turned ex-bonus in the ratio of 2:1 and ex-stock split from a face value of Rs 10 each to shares with face value of Rs 2 each in June 2022. Besides, the scrip went ex-bonus in the ratio of 5:4 in December 2021.

As per adjusted price data available with AceEquity, the scrip on Monday closed at Rs 16.08 apiece, which was 1,837.34 per cent higher than Re 0.83 on the same day last year.

Rajnish Wellness is a brand- manufacturing selling various ayurvedic medicinal products for personal sexual wellness of the consumers. The company’s product portfolio covers Ayurvedic ethical medicines, personal care products, medicinal sexual enhancement products which are easily available across the medical counters, as per corporate database AceEquity. The company is growing as exclusive, sole marketer, distributor and seller of herbal formulations and personal care products for the long-term healthcare of people.

Meanwhile, the board of Sigachi Industries will consider issue of preferential shares today. The board of Magnum Ventures will consider issue of warrants. The board of Earum Pharmaceuticals will consider a proposal of rights issue today.

Quest Capital Markets, Shradha Infraprojects, Excel Realty & Infra, Visagar Financial Services and Gala Global Products are among the companies that will announced their quarterly results today.

