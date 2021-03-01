National Fertilizers, Deepak Fertilizers stocks climb up to 20% as PM Modi talks about steps taken in Union Budget

Agriculture stocks rose in early trade today as PM Narendra Modi spoke about the steps taken for the sector in this year's Union Budget. While share of National Fertilizers Limited zoomed 19.92% to Rs 63.50, Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore stock gained 10.42% to Rs 97 on NSE.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals stock too gained 4.25% to Rs 192.60 on NSE. Share of another fertiliser player Chambal Fertilisers climbed 4.52% to Rs 255.50.

Addressing a webinar on Union Budget 2021, PM Modi said time has come to increase private sector's participation in agriculture sector R&D.

India needs post harvest revolution or food processing revolution, and value addition in 21st century, Modi said adding that agri startups should be encouraged.

