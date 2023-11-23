scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Akshar Spintex shares extend gains after order win; stock up 25% in 5 days

Feedback

Akshar Spintex shares extend gains after order win; stock up 25% in 5 days

Shares of Akshar Spintex gained 5 per cent on Thursday, hitting its upper circuit limit at Rs 7.72. The stock has surged about 25 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

Akshar Spintex has bagged an order to supply of high-quality yarn to various fast fashion brands through a globally recognized client. Akshar Spintex has bagged an order to supply of high-quality yarn to various fast fashion brands through a globally recognized client.
SUMMARY
  • Akshar Spintex shares hit upper circuit on Thursday.
  • The stock is up 25% in the last five trading sessions.
  • The company has bagged an international order.

Shares of Akshar Spitnex continued to extend its rally on Thursday. The stock surged another 5 per cent, hitting its upper circuit limit for the day. The company has been rallying higher amid the recent order win from a global client. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Monday. Akshar Spintex has bagged an order to supply high-quality yarn to various fast fashion brands through a globally recognized client, renowned for its association with prestigious fashion labels, said the company in an exchange filing. The order is worth Rs 171 crore. The development carries several strategic advantages for the company. It is expecting a strong rise in its revenue growth, poised for a substantial boost, further reinforcing its financial stability. Also, bagging international orders strengthens Akshar Spintex's market presence. Shares of Akshar Spintex gained 5 per cent on Thursday, hitting its upper circuit limit at Rs 7.72. The scrip had settled at Rs 7.36 on Wednesday, up 5 per cent. The stock has surged about 25 per cent in the last five trading sessions from its price at Rs 6.2 apiece on Friday, November 17. Gujarat-based Akshar Spintex was incorporated in 2013, and is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of spun cotton yarn. It has a total 24,480 spindles with annual manufacturing capacity of 7,500 MT cotton yarns. The company has also launched carded, combed, slub, core, TFO, and other related products to increase its offerings.

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on November 23, 2023: Welspun Corp, P&G Health, Mamaearth, Tata Steel and more

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 23, 2023: Bharat Forge, India Pesticides and UNO Minda

Also read: SpiceJet shares zoom 100% in six months; here's what technical charts indicate

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 23, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Akshar Spintex Ltd
Akshar Spintex Ltd