All Adani Group stocks trade with gains, surge up to 20% today; details here

All listed Adani Group stocks rose sharply in Tuesday's trading session along with heavy trading volumes. Adani Total Gas Ltd emerged as the top gainer by jumping 20 per cent to hit its upper circuit of Rs 644.15. On BSE, around 7.18 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 60,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 44.90 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 70,844.27 crore.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd moved 19.31 per cent higher to hit a day high of Rs 870.

Adani Green Energy Ltd soared 17.24 per cent to Rs 1,099 during today's deals. Adani Power surged 16.98 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 464.30.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the diversified Adani Group, rose 11.59 per cent to hit a day high price of Rs 2,489.

Adani Wilmar Ltd's counter climbed 10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 348.55. Adani Wilmar is an equal JV between the Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.

Adani Ports added 7.23 per cent and was last seen trading at Rs 854, NDTV up 12.90 per cent at Rs 232, ACC ascended by 3.90 per cent to trade at Rs 1,892 while Ambuja Cements gained up to 5.23 per cent.

The sharp jump in Adani stocks came after the Supreme Court reserved its order in the Adani-Hinderburg case after hearing multiple pleas in the matter.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the top court cannot doubt Sebi's probe into the case by just relying on media reports.

The court also observed that Securities and Exchange Board of India must complete the probe in all 24 cases. Earlier, Sebi in its status report on August 25 said it has completed its investigation in 22 out of the 24 cases.

The markets regulator said it would not seek an extension to complete a probe into billionaire Gautam Adani's group.

