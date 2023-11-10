scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Apollo Micro shares jump 7% after strong Q2 results

Feedback

Apollo Micro shares jump 7% after strong Q2 results

Apollo Micro Systems reported a 300 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 6.56 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

Apollo Micro Systems gained about 7 per cent to Rs 120.45 on Wednesday, with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 3,050 crore. Apollo Micro Systems gained about 7 per cent to Rs 120.45 on Wednesday, with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 3,050 crore.
SUMMARY
  • Apollo Micro System shares rise 7% on Friday after Q2 results.
  • The Hyderabad-based company is into defence and aerospace.
  • The company reported strong results thanks to a rise in revenue.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd surged about 7 per cent during the trading session on Friday after the company approved and considered results for the September 2023 quarter. The company reported a strong performance in the given period on the back robust growth in the revenue. Apollo Micro Systems reported a 300 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 6.56 crore in the September 2023 quarter. The company had reported a net profit at Rs 1.64 crore in the year-ago period. In the first quarter of current fiscal, its net profit stood at Rs 1.63 crore. Its revenue from operations surged more than 55 per cent YoY to Rs 87.16 crore for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 56.27 crore in the year-ago period, while at Rs 57.69 crore in the preceding June 2023 quarter. Following the announcement of quarterly results, Apollo Micro Systems gained about 7 per cent to Rs 120.45 on Wednesday, with a total market captialisation of more than Rs 3,050 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 113.03 in the previous trading session on Thursday. Apollo Micro's net profit rose 67 per cent YoY to Rs 8.21 crore for the first half of the current financial year, from Rs 4.92 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped 33 per cent YoY to Rs 144.85 crore in April-September 2023 period from Rs 108.33 crore in the H1FY23. The company board considered and approved setting up of a defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad. It also approved investment up to Rs 5 crore in plant and machinery for composite manufacturing, it said in the exchange filing. Incorporated in 1985, Apollo Micro Systems expanded into the design and development of systems and subsystems for electronic hardware and software for DRDO, DPSUs, and others. The Hyderabad-based defence player offers complete platform-level solutions, from the development stage to manufacturing, such as underwater mines, railways, automotive, and homeland security markets.

Also read: Hot stocks on November 10: YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Jubilant FoodWorks, Adani Ports and more

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 10, 2023: RR Kabel, BHEL and Exide Industries

Also read: Honasa Consumer shares: 100% upside! Mamaearth is Jefferies' high conviction 'Buy'; stock recovers

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 10, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd