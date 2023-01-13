Archean Chemical shares at Rs 760? ICICI Securities sees 33% upside on this newly-listed stock

scorecardresearch
Archean Chemical has resolved issues with sulphate of potash (SOP) production, which is now expected to scale-up over the next few years. allowing Archean to extract more value from its brine, ICICI Securities said

Archean is a net-debt-free company and its return ratios are healthy and sustainable at over 30 per cent, ICICI Securities pointed out

ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on recent debutant Archean Chemical Industries with a 'Buy' rating and a target of Rs 760. The target price suggested a 33 per cent potential upside over Thursday’s closing price of Rs 571.65. Archean Chemical has strong business moat and that its value-creation has just begun, ICICI Securities said. Following the initiation report, the scrip rose 3.9 per cent to hit a high of Rs 594 on BSE.

The brokerage said that the company also plans to extract magnesium chloride in the future, adding that the Industrial salt capacity addition will likely help drive volumes.

Published on: Jan 13, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 13, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
