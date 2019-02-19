This stock gave 30,000% returns in last 10 years, do you own it?

The Astral Poly Technik stock has delivered handsome returns for its investors during the last ten years. Rs 1,00,000 invested in the stock on February 20, 2009 would have grown to Rs 2.72 crore today. The Astral Poly Technik share price has zoomed from Rs 4.07 on February 20, 2009 to Rs 1,109 on the NSE.

Five of 14 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', five "hold", two "underperform" and two "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Astral Poly Technik share price has risen 43.76% during the last one year but fallen 1.69% since the beginning of this year.

The midcap stock has logged 29,547% returns during the last 10 years.

Astral Poly Technik reported net sales of Rs 636.88 crore during the period ended December 31, 2018 compared to Rs 518.02 crore during the period ended December 31, 2017.

The company posted net profit of Rs 53.08 crore for the period ended December 31, 2018 as against Rs 46.31 crore for the period ended December 31, 2017. The firm reported earnings per share of Rs 4.37 for the period ended December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 3.86 for the period ended December 31, 2017.

ICICI Securities in a report said, "Near-term earnings to be impacted by corrective actions taken in Q3FY19; medium-long term earnings visibility remains strong: Factoring-in the Q3FY19 numbers and corrective actions, we revise our revenue and profit after tax (PAT) estimates downward by 6.4%/9.4% and 10.7%/12.9% respectively for FY19/FY20. We expect the company to report revenue and PAT compounded annual growth rates of 21% and 30% respectively, over FY18-FY21. Rolling forward to FY21E, we maintain REDUCE on ASTRA with a revised target price of Rs 1,020 (vs Rs916 earlier), valuing it at 32 times FY21 estimated earnings."

Astral Poly Technik is engaged in the production of plastic products. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pipes, fittings and adhesive solutions. Its product range includes pipe category for plumbing, industrial, drainage, fire protection, agriculture, electrical conduit and ancillary, and adhesive category for construction, maintenance, wood care and automotive.

The company has its manufacturing facilities in India and abroad, and sells across the globe.

