Rs 45 to Rs 730: This IT stock turned into a multibagger in three years; hit lower circuit today

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd have rallied over 1,500% in the last three years. The multibagger stock, which closed at Rs 44.55 on May 22, 2020, rose to Rs 730 on the BSE today (May 25, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of multibagger Aurionpro Solutions three years ago would have turned into Rs 16.38 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 100 per cent during the period.

In the current session, the stock fell 5% to Rs 680.95 on BSE. Aurionpro Solutions stock opened lower at Rs 715 today against the previous close of Rs 716.75 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Aurionpro Solutions stock stands at 82.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought. Aurionpro Solutions shares have a beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility in a year. Aurionpro Solutions shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock of the IT services firm has risen 16% in a week. Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.28 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1552 crore on BSE.

Seven promoters held 33 per cent stake in the firm and 13,099 public shareholders owned 67 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 12,234 public shareholders held 37.24 lakh shares or 16.34% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 54 shareholders with 17.14% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023.

Financial Performance

In the March 2023 quarter, the firm reported a 32.21% rise in profit at Rs 25.08 crore against Rs 18.97 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales climbed 38.69% to Rs 190.66 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 137.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Operating profit zoomed 33.69% to Rs 40.44 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 30.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the last fiscal, sales zoomed 30.56% to Rs 659.33 crore against sales of Rs 505.01 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit zoomed 37.72% to Rs 97.33 crore in FY23 against Rs 70.67 crore in the previous fiscal. Operating profit surged 30% to Rs 145.04 crore for the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 111.58 crore in the previous fiscal.

About the Company

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.

