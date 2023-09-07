Rs 10 to Rs 468: This NBFC stock turned into a multibagger in three years; down 19% from record high

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd have rallied over 4,475% in the last three years. The multibagger stock, which closed at Rs 10.23 on September 4, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 468.05 on the BSE in the previous session (September 6, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Authum Investment three years ago would have turned into Rs 45.75 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 71.76 per cent during the period. In the previous session, the multibagger stock closed 0.63% higher at Rs 468.05 on BSE. Authum Investment stock opened lower at Rs 461.20 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 465.10 on BSE.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 580 on August 8 this year. Since then, the stock is down 19.3% till date. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 154.50 on February 23, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Authum Investment stock stands at 57.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Authum Investment shares have a beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility in a year. Authum Investment shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

The NBFC stock has risen 135% in one year and gained 112% since the beginning of this year. The share has climbed 114% in six months. Total 7292 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 34.07 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7949.60 crore on BSE.

Two promoters held 71.47 per cent stake in the firm and 6135 public shareholders owned 28.53 per cent for the quarter ended June 2023. Of these, 5965 public shareholders held 27.25 lakh shares or 1.60% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only six shareholders with 4.96% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended June 2023.

Financial Performance

In the June 2023 quarter, the firm reported a fall in revenue to Rs 62.5 crore against Rs 89.7 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Profit slipped to Rs 32.26 crore in the June 2023 quarter against Rs 54.4 crore in the June 2022 quarter. Operating profit slipped to Rs 57.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 against Rs 75.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

About the Company

Authum Investment is a registered NBFC carrying on the business of investment in shares and securities and also financing activities.

