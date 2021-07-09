Avenue Supermarts share ends flat ahead of Q1 earnings

Avenue Supermarts share ended flat ahead of the firm's q1 earnings set to be announced today. Share of Avenue Supermarts ended 0.09% lower at Rs 3,385 on BSE. The stock has fallen in the last two sessions.

Avenue Supermarts share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 22.39% in one year and risen 22.39% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the stock has rallied 6.01%. Later, the stock ended 0.09% lower at Rs 3,385 on BSE.

Total 6647 shares changed hands on BSE amounting to turnover of Rs 2.24 crore today.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

The owner of popular retail chain D-Mart is likely to report a consolidated revenue growth of 32.5 percent. EBITDA is expected to come in at 155 percent and margins are expected to come in at 5.5 percent.

According to reports, net profit of Avenue Supermarts is likely to jump by 300% in Q1 of this fiscal.

In fourth quarter of last fiscal, Avenue Supermarts' net profit rose 51.62 per cent to Rs 434.95 crore against Rs 286.87 crore of the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis in Q4 stood at Rs 7,303.13 crore, up 17.92 per cent against Rs 6,193.53 crore a year ago.