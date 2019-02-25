This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 4.91 crore in 10 years, do you own it?

The Bajaj Finance share has delivered huge returns to investors during the last 10 years. Rs 1,00,000 invested in Bajaj Finance on February 25, 2009 would have grown to Rs 4.91 crore today. The Bajaj Finance share has delivered 49,635 % returns during the last 10 years.

On February 25, 2009, Bajaj Finance share price closed at 5.41 level compared to today's close of 2,659 level on the BSE.

Bajaj Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is an Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC). The company deals in consumer finance, SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) and commercial lending, and wealth management. 15 of 24 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', seven "hold" and two "underperform", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Bajaj Finance reported a 54 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1,060 crore, compared with Rs 690 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This stock gave 30,000% returns in last 10 years, do you own it?

Motilal Oswal in a report said Bajaj Finance (BAF) reported 3QFY19PAT at Rs 1060 crore (8% beat), a growth of 54% YoY, despite tough liquidity situation and higher-than-expected credit cost of Rs 450 crore (of which Rs 285 crore was a write-off).

In line with previous quarters, AUM was on growth trajectory rising 41%/10% YoY/QoQ to Rs 1.1 trillion. Consumer finance/SME finance grew smartly by 40%/37% on a YoY basis. The share of Bajaj 2Ws financed by the firm increased from a run-rate of 35% to 52% in 3Q.

ICICI Direct in a report on Q3 earnings of Bajaj Finance said, "Consolidated AUM including housing saw growth of 41% YoY to Rs 1,0,9930 crore, higher than our estimate. It was largely led by consumer segment growing 42% YoY, 13% QoQ to Rs 43,826 crore. Also, rural segment on small base surged 73% YoY while housing subsidiary credit increased 31% QoQ to Rs 14,040 crore. Standalone Bajaj Finance AUM grew reasonably at 26% YoY to Rs 96,248 crore. Headline asset quality saw marginal deterioration QoQ but was largely under control. GNPA ratio was at 1.55% (at Rs 1691 crore) a rise of 6 bps QoQ while NNPA ratio rose 9 bps to 0.62."

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

Motilal Oswal, IIFL Holdings fall up to 9% on Sebi order in NSEL scam

It has competitors such as Shriram Transport, M&M Financial, Cholamandalam, Sundaram Finance, Shriram City Union Finance, Manappuram Finance Magma Fincorp, SREI Infra, Optiemus Infra, Capital Trust, Arman Financial and VLS Finance among others.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal