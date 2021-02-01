Budget 2021: Healthcare stocks trade flat despite budgetary allocation of Rs 64,000 crore for healthcare schemes

Shares of healthcare stocks were trading flat with negative bias on the Bombay Stock Exchange despite budgetary allocation of Rs 64,000 crore for healthcare schemes. The BSE Healthcare was down 0.10 per cent at 20,608.04.

Meanwhile, BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex was trading 550 higher at 46,850 and NSE Nifty 50 index was up 140 points to 13,775.

