Why CAMS share price rose over 4% today

Share price of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) gained over 4% percent intraday after foreign investors bought shares of the registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds that recently listed on the bourses.

CAMS share rose up to 4.13% to Rs 1,459 against previous close of Rs 1,401 on BSE.

Total 4.26 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 60.47 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,831 crore.

Goldman Sachs Asset Managment-A/C Goldman Sachs Emerging Market Equity Fund, G S A Mgt LP-A Dev Of G S Co A/C G S Funds Sicav-G S Global Markets Equity Portfolio, Smallcap World Fund Inc, Fidelity Advisor Series VIII Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund, Fidelity Investment Trust A/C, Fidelity Southeast Asia Fund and Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 32,56,255 CAMS shares on October 1, according to data available on the exchanges.

RailTel Corporation of India files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 700 crore IPO

On October 1, CAMS share made a stellar debut on BSE.

The share listed at a premium of 23% to its issue price on BSE. It opened at Rs 1518 delivering return of Rs 288 or 23.41% compared to IPO issue price of Rs 1,230 per equity share.

The stock further rose 26% to intra day high of Rs 1550 against its issue price. Later, CAMS stock ended 13.95% or Rs 171 to Rs 1401 compared to issue price of Rs 1230 on BSE.

Angel Broking share makes weak market debut, lists at 10% discount to issue price