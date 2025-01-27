scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Canara Bank Q3 earnings: Profit rises 12% but shares fall

Feedback

Canara Bank Q3 earnings: Profit rises 12% but shares fall

Canara Bank Q3 earnings: The lender posted a net profit of Rs 4104 crore in Q3 against Rs 3656 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Canara Bank shares slipped 4% to Rs 92.35 in the current session. Market cap of Canara Bank stood at Rs 84,311 crore on BSE. Canara Bank shares slipped 4% to Rs 92.35 in the current session. Market cap of Canara Bank stood at Rs 84,311 crore on BSE.

Canara Bank shares slipped over 4% on Monday after the bank reported a 12.3% rise in net profit for the December 2024 quarter. The lender posted a net profit of Rs 4104 crore in Q3 against Rs 3656 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Operating profit climbed 15.15% to Rs 7,837 crore in Q3 against Rs 6,806 crore in the December 2023 quarter. 

The banking stock slipped 4% to Rs 92.35 in the current session. Market cap of Canara Bank stood at Rs 84,311 crore on BSE. Total 16.27 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.54 crore.

Net interest income fell 2.85% to Rs 9149 crore in the December 2024 against Rs 9417 crore on a year on year basis. 

Gross NPA ratio slipped to 3.34% in Q3 against 4.39% in the December 2023 quarter. Net NPA ratio of the bank fell to 0.89% on a year-on-year basis from 1.32% in December 2023 quarter.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of the bank in Q3 rose to 91.26% in the December 2024 quarter against 89.01% in December 2023 quarter.

Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) came at 16.44% as at December 2024. Out of which CET1 is 11.97%, Tier-I is 14.55% and Tier-II is 1.89%, the lender said. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 27, 2025, 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement