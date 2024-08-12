Caplin Point Laboratories shares in news today, here's why

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories are in news today after the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an unannounced inspection of Caplin Steriles’ injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility at Gummidipoondi. The inspection was conducted between August 5 and August 9 and concluded with zero observations.

Caplin Point Laboratories shares ended 1.40% lower at Rs 1501.90 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1481.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 18,112 crore. Total 9074 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.35 crore on BSE today.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1655 on August 2, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 950 on October 26, 2023.

The stock has delivered returns of 10.87% in 2024 and risen 49% in a year.

This outcome underscores the company’s strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards of

integrity, quality, safety, and regulatory compliance in its operations, said the firm.

Caplin Point Laboratories is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals - producing, developing and marketing wide range of generic formulations and branded products and exporting to overseas markets.