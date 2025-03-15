Cement stocks: Cement prices likely to go up due to new mineral tax; check details

State governments in India are implementing new mineral taxes, impacting cement prices. This fiscal measure aims to enhance revenue but may lead to higher construction costs and affect the housing market. Earlier this week, the Tamil Nadu Government announced a mineral-bearing land tax of Rs 160 per tonne on limestone in the state. This decision is expected to raise cement production expenses, potentially impacting profit margins unless the additional costs are transferred to consumers.

These taxes are aimed at boosting state revenue from mineral extraction, particularly affecting the structural costs of cement production. Cement companies are expected to encounter significant financial pressure as they adjust to these new levies, potentially passing increased costs on to consumers. This move is part of a broader strategy by states to capitalise on their natural resources, significantly altering the cost dynamics within the sector.

The economic implications of this policy shift are concerning for industry experts. Cement, being a cornerstone of infrastructure projects, is integral to construction and housing. A rise in cement prices is likely to escalate overall construction expenses, potentially inflating housing prices. This situation presents a challenge to an industry already coping with elevated input costs such as fuel and transportation. These factors collectively threaten to compress the profit margins of cement producers further.

The implementation of a new tax in Tamil Nadu is predicted to have a noteworthy effect on cement manufacturers in the region. With limestone being a vital element in cement production, the additional tax is set to escalate manufacturing expenses, prompting companies to contemplate raising prices in order to sustain profitability.

In response to the cost ramifications, it is anticipated that cement prices in Tamil Nadu will see an increase of Rs8-10 per bag. Market competition has placed pressure on cement prices in the state over recent years.

The Indian cement industry, a pivotal contributor to the nation’s infrastructure development, is closely monitoring these developments. Analysts caution that these taxes may lead to a reduction in profit margins as cement manufacturers manage additional costs. This comes amid an environment of increasing expenses tied to fuel and logistics, further exacerbating the financial hurdles for these companies. The industry's response to these taxes will be critical in determining pricing strategies going forward.

On Thursday, brokerage Motilal Oswal said Ramco Cements is expected to experience the highest impact on EBITDA/t at Rs 80, followed by Dalmia Bharat at Rs 34. Ramco Cements holds the largest clinker capacity in Tamil Nadu at 52% of its total capacity, followed by Dalmia Bharat at 23%, UltaTech at 4%, and ACC at 2%.

Global brokerage Jefferies estimated that Dalmia or Ramco Cements could see an impact of Rs 40-70 per tonne on their EBITDA. This development, specific to Tamil Nadu for now, could serve as a precedent for other states, according to Jefferies.

Motilal Oswal has highlighted the challenges faced by the South region in the past year, including low cement prices, decreased government spending, and increased competition. This has affected the competitive advantage of companies like Ramco Cements and Dalmia, who source clinker from alternative clusters in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

The brokerage firm recommends companies with a strong presence in the North, Central, and West regions. They consider UltraTech as their top choice in the large-cap segment and JK Cements in the mid-cap segment.

In addition to the states currently imposing these taxes, others are reportedly evaluating similar fiscal measures on minerals essential for cement production. This trend underscores a growing inclination among state governments to monetise natural resources, despite the potential repercussions on key industrial sectors.

The market's response to these taxes will be pivotal in shaping future pricing strategies, with companies potentially seeking ways to mitigate financial burdens, including passing costs on to consumers or enhancing operational efficiencies.