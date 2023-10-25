scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Central Bank of India shares in focus as bank classifies Go First loans as NPAs

Feedback

Central Bank of India shares in focus as bank classifies Go First loans as NPAs

Central Bank last week reported a 90.25 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 605 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 318 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Central Bank’s net interest income grew 10.23 per cent to Rs 3,028 crore from Rs 2,747 crore YoY. The bank said its net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 3.43 per cent. Central Bank’s net interest income grew 10.23 per cent to Rs 3,028 crore from Rs 2,747 crore YoY. The bank said its net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 3.43 per cent.

Shares of Central Bank of India Ltd, which fell 9 per cent on Monday, would be in focus today amid reports that suggested the public sector bank has categorised its Rs 2,000 crore loans to Go First as non-performing assets (NPAs).

Investors would also be keenly tracking shares of Bank of Baroda, another bank with good exposure to Go First.

Central Bank of India last week reported a 90.25 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 605 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 318 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income (NII), the bank said, grew 10.23 per cent to Rs 3,028 crore from Rs 2,747 crore YoY. The bank said its net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 3.43 per cent against 3.44 per cent YoY.

Return on assets (ROA) improved to 0.62 per cent against 0.35 per cent YoY while return on equity (ROE) improved to 2.31 per cent against 1.31 per cent YoY. Central Bank had a network of 4,489 branches, with 65.22 per cent or 2,928 branches in rural & semi-urban areas as on September 30. It had 4,044 ATMs and 10,962 BC Points with total 19,495 Touch Points as on September 2023.

Also read: Infosys shares to turn ex-dividend today; payment date, dividend history & more

Also read: Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard: Trading strategies for these buzzing stocks

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 25, 2023, 8:06 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Central Bank of India
Central Bank of India