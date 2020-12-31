Centum Electronics stock rises 4% after HDFC Mutual Fund buys 4 lakh shares

Centum Electronics shares were trading 5% higher on Thursday morning after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 4 lakh shares of the company.

According to data available on NSE, HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Dividend Yield Fund bought 4,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 421.19 in a bulk deal.

Stock price of Centum Electronics opened higher at Rs 445.90 today and touched an intraday high of Rs 467, rising 5.62% on BSE. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 17.64 during the early session, against the last closing of Rs 442.15.

Centum Electronics stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained 21% in the last 4 days of straight gains.

Centum Electronics share price gained 17% in the last week and over 37% in a month. The stock has risen 22% since the beginning of the year.

Market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 574.21 crore as of today's session. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 496.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 180.

