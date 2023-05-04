Dabur India Q4 Results: Profit climbs 2% to Rs 300.8 crore; company announces dividend of Rs 2.7

Dabur India reported a mild rise of 2 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 300.83 crore in the March 2023 quarter. The FMCG player had reported a net profit at Rs 294.22 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. However, its bottomline dropped about 37 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) comparison from Rs 475.94 crore in December 2022 quarter.



Dabur India's revenue from operations increased 6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,677.80 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended on March 31, 2023. The company had reported an operational revenue at Rs 2,517 in March 2022 quarter, while its revenue stood at Rs 3,043.81 crore in the preceding December quarter.

The board of directors of Dabur India have recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.70 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2022-23, which is subject to approval of members of the company in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The manufacturer of ayurvedic medicine and natural consumer products reported a muted operational performance on the back of higher expenses, particularly higher raw material prices.

Despite this, revenue for the quarter marked a constant currency growth of 8.6 per cent, while it ended the quarter with a volume case growth of 11 per cent and the year with 14 per cent.

Dabur's Oral Care penetration increased to 50.8 per cent and the company became the second largest player in the oral care segment with a 15.8 per cent market share. Also, its hair oils business reported a 130 bps gain in market share to end at its highest-ever share of 17 per cent.

Dabur's food and beverages business reported a 30 per cent growth during the year, while home case business was up 23.4 per cent. The digestives business ended up 10.4 per cent during the year, while the Shampoo portfolio ended up 8 per cent.

Dabur India reported a mild drop in the net profit at Rs 1,707.15 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2023. The company had clocked a profit at Rs 1,739.22 crore in the year ago period. However, its revenue from operations increased 6 per cent to Rs 11,529.89 crore during the period under review.

"Our performance in a tough inflationary environment aptly demonstrates the power and consistency of Dabur's strategic playbook, which helped us capitalize on our brand strength while continuing to innovate and deepen our engagement with our consumers, said Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra

"In an environment where high Inflation continues to impact consumption, we are happy to have progressed well with broad-based growth in our key categories and report market share gains across our product portfolio," he added.

