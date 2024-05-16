scorecardresearch
Business Today
Dixon Technologies shares in news post Q4 earnings, dividend

Dixon Technologies shares in news post Q4 earnings, dividend

Dixon Technologies shares ended 0.41% higher at Rs 8096.90 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 8063.60 on BSE. 

Shares of Dixon Technologies are in news today after the Indian electronics manufacturing services provider reported a 20% on-year rise in net profit, on the back of a surge in mobile phone orders. Net profit in Q4 came at Rs 97 crore. Quarterly revenue rose 52% on-year to Rs 4,675 crore.

The market cap of the consumer durables firm rose to Rs 48,436 crore. Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands over the counter amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.20 crore on BSE.

Sequentially, however, profit after tax remained flat as compared to the previous quarter, while revenue declined 3% quarter-on-quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margin also saw a 90 bps slide to 4.3% as compared to 5.2% in Q4 FY23.

The company’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share. Results were announced after market hours on Wednesday.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 16, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
