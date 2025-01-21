Dixon Technologies shares in news today on Q3 earnings 

Shares of Dixon Technologies India Ltd are in news today after the company reported a stellar set of Q3 earnings. Dixon Technologies shares closed 1.87% higher at Rs 17,554 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of the multibagger stock stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Turnover rose to Rs 29.85 crore as 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 53.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Dixon Technologies reported a stellar set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2024. Net profit rose 124% year-on-year to Rs 217 crore. Profit in Q3 of last fiscal stood at Rs 97 crore.

Revenue rose 117% to Rs 10,461 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Dixon Technologies EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 398 crore in the October-December quarter.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.