DLF shares rise 2% as realtor sells Rs 5,590 cr worth apartments in Gurugram within 3 days

DLF Ltd saw its shares rising 2 per cent in Thursday's trade after the largest domestic listed real estate company said it sold a record Rs 5,590 crore worth luxury residential apartments at ‘DLF Privana West,’ Gurugram, Haryana, within three days. This milestone, DLF said, follows the earlier success of DLF Privana South in January 2024.

The high-rise project is situated at Sector 76 and 77 of Gurugram and spans over 12.572 acres of land.

Following the development, DLF shares rose 2.19 per cent to hit a high of Rs 871.15 on BSE. The DLF stock is up 20 per cent year-to-date and 100 per cent in the past one year.

Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd said: "After the overwhelming success of DLF Privana's inaugural project DLF Privana South, ‘DLF Privana West’ emerges as the next chapter in this story, meticulously designed to cater to discerning homebuyers' aspirations for spacious, luxurious abodes within a vibrant, well-connected community. Anticipation for this project transcended borders, with a substantial portion of buyers comprising esteemed NRIs."

DLF Home Developers is a material subsidiary of DLF. ICRA recently reaffirmed its rating on NCDs and commercial papers of this arm, factoring in improvement in collections in FY2024, driven by the strong response to new launches, healthy sales and construction progress in the ongoing projects, which it said may sustain in FY2025. The rating agency estimates the sales in FY2024 to slightly moderate from FY2023 level, which however, remains healthy and grow marginally in FY225 and collections are expected

to increase in FY 2024 and grow further in FY2025.

Earlier this year, marking its foray into Sector 76 and 77 of Gurugram, DLF unveiled “DLF Privana South”.

Ohri said: "Our aspiration with DLF Privana and its associated projects is to emulate the success of DLF5, by curating an integrated ecosystem of luxury residences amidst abundant greenery, fulfilling the most coveted lifestyle requisites." The homes are tailored to meet the evolving needs of growing families, combining luxury with practicality. Each 4BHK unit boasts three car parks, while penthouses feature four, reflecting a commitment to convenience. Within the five towers, four apartments and two penthouses comprise each core."