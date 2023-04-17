Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks: Seasoned investor on selling spree, cuts stakes in 9 cos

Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna has been on a selling spree during the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as she trimmed her stake in at least nine companies, including a potential exit. However, Khanna increased her stake in two companies including a new addition to her portfolio, while she stayed put in another company.

Dolly Khanna signaled her exit from Rama Phosphates as her name went missing from the key shareholders' list for the period that ended on March 31, 2023. Khanna owned 2,72,679 equity shares or a 1.54 per cent stake in the company on December 31, 2023.

According to Sebi norms, all the listed companies have an obligation to disclose the names of their key shareholders, owning a per cent or more on a quarterly basis.

The Chennai-based investor slashed her stake in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure as she sold about 17,900 shares of the company between January-March 2023 period. Her stake in the company slipped to 1,20,520 shares, or 1.41 per cent, as on March 31, 2023. She owned 1,38,424 shares, or 1.62 per cent, stake in the company as of December 2022 quarter.

Khanna sold 2.34 lakh equity shares of KCP as her shareholding in the company slipped to 28,99,926 equity shares, or 2.25 per cent, as of March 31, 2023 from, 31,33,926 equity shares, or 2.43 per cent as on December 31, 2022.

Dolly Khanna's shareholding in Ajanta Soya stood at 10,63,704 equity shares, or 1.32 per cent, at the end of March 31, 2023 quarter as he sold a little more than 1.3 lakh equity shares between January-March 2023 period. She also sold 18,500 equity shares of Talbros Automotive Components during the quarter to trim her holding to 1,26,715 shares or 1.03 per cent.



Dolly Khanna sold 1.12 lakh equity shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation, 32,000 equity shares of Nitin Spinners, 43,000 equity shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers and 4,806 equity shares of Simran Farms, the shareholders filed by these companies suggested.



However, the superstar investors' stake in the Deepak Spinners remained unchanged at 83,263 equity shares, or 1.16 per cent, as of March 31, 2023. Her holding stood the same in the quarter on December 31, 2023.



On the contrary, Dolly Khanna bought additional 4,000 equity shares of Control Print during the first three months of 2023 as her holding in the company stood at 170,207 equity shares, or 1.04 per cent, as on March 31, 2023. She owned 166,207 equity shares at the end of the preceding quarter.



Surprisingly, the marquee investor added Som Distilleries & Breweries to her portfolio as she owned 953,603 equity shares, or 1.29 per cent stake in the company by the end of Q4FY23. Her name appeared in the list of key shareholders of the company for the first time after 16 quarters or March 2019 quarter.



Dolly Khanna's portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna, known for lesser-known picks that tend to go on to overperform in the stock market. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 15 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 245.7 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

