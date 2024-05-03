scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Droneacharya Aerial shares gain on work order from Alter Dynamics, check details

Feedback

Droneacharya Aerial shares gain on work order from Alter Dynamics, check details

DroneAcharya Aerial shares gained 3.53% to Rs 156.75 against the previous close of Rs 151.35 on BSE. Total 0.91 lakh shares of DroneAcharya Aerial changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.40 crore.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations stock rose to a 52 week high of Rs 221 on October 27, 2023 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 150.15 on March 13, 2024. DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations stock rose to a 52 week high of Rs 221 on October 27, 2023 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 150.15 on March 13, 2024.

Shares of DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd surged 3% on Friday after the firm said it has secured a work order valued at AED 239,819 (Rs 53 lakh) from Alter Dynamics & Artificial Intelligence.

DroneAcharya Aerial shares gained 3.53% to Rs 156.75 against the previous close of Rs 151.35 on BSE. Total 0.91 lakh shares of DroneAcharya Aerial changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.40 crore.

Related Articles

Market cap of DroneAcharya Aerial rose to Rs 375.90 crore on BSE. DroneAcharya Aerial shares have a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility during the period.

The stock rose to a 52 week high of Rs 221 on October 27, 2023 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 150.15 on March 13, 2024.

The project involves the utilization of drones for the inspection of piles above water, catering to the stringent requirements of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The collaboration marks a much needed integration of Advanced Drone Tech with Conventional Industries, particularly in offshore assets. The deployment of drones equipped with high-resolution sensors promises a comprehensive, expedited, and intelligent inspection solution, said the firm.

"This milestone represents a significant entry into the relatively untapped drone survey market in the Middle East. Leveraging our extensive experience and domain expertise, we are poised to deliver professional, highquality services to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industries with unparalleled efficiency," said Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 03, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd