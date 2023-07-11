Rs 27 to Rs 353: This electrical stock turned into a multibagger in three years, trading near 52-week high

Shares of Dynamic Cables Ltd have turned multibagger, delivering 1183% returns in the last three years. The electricals stock, which closed at Rs 27.50 on July 10, 2020 ended at Rs 353 on BSE in the last session, translating into a gain of 1,183.63 per cent during the period. The multibagger stock ended 2.29% higher at Rs 353 on BSE. Dynamic Cables shares have gained 67.74% this year and risen 215% in a year.

A total of 5702 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.10 lakh on BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 777.09 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 376.95 on July 3, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 104.45 on July 12, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Dynamic Cables stands at 69.5, signaling it's trading neither in oversold nor in the overbought zone. Dynamic Cables stock has a one-year beta of 6.2, indicating very high volatility during the period. The stock stands higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than the 5 day moving averages.

Dynamic Cables reported a revenue of Rs 179.6 crore in the March 2023 quarter against a revenue of Rs 173.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. It logged a revenue of Rs 159.3 crore in the December quarter.

Net profit in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal rose to Rs 10 crore against Rs 8.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For FY23, net profit climbed to Rs 31 crore against Rs 30.9 crore profit in FY22. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 671.7 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 566.3 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

The company's board of directors approved a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share of Rs 10 each for FY23.

Dynamic Cables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of conductors and cables which are widely include manufacturing of LV, MV and HV power cables, aerial bunched cables, all aluminium conductors, all aluminium alloy conductor, railway signaling cables etc.

