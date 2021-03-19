Easy Trip Planners shares debut at 10% premium

Easy Trip Planners, the online travel company, has made a decent debut on the bourses by listing at Rs 206, a 10 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 187 per share on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at Rs 212.25, up 13.5 per cent against its issue price.

At 10:30 am, Easy Trip Planners shares were trading at Rs 218.90, a 17 per cent higher against its issue price and 6.26 per cent higher against listing price of Rs 206. In the first hours of day's trade so far, the stock hit a high of Rs 233.15 and a low of Rs 187 on the BSE. A total of 21.84 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE so far.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was at 49118.27, down by 98.25 points or by 0.2 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 14485.1, down by 72.75 points or by 0.5 per cent.

The company has received overwhelming response from investors for its Rs 510 crore IPO, which closed on March 10. Ahead of IPO, the company had raised a little over Rs 229 crore from anchor investors. Price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 186-187 per share.

The issue was subscribed nearly 160 times with category meant for retail individual investors was subscribed 70.40 times. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 77.53 times, while those for non-institutional investors by 382.21 times.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company operates EaseMyTrip.com. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.

