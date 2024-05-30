From Rs 3.5 to Rs 31.75! This multibagger stock jumped 800% in two years

Shares of SBC Exports Ltd have delivered Multibagger returns to the investors as the stock has surged more than 800 per cent in the last two years. The smallcap garments and apparel counter scaled a total mark capitalization hitting Rs 1,000 crore mark during the day.



Shares of SBC Exports surged to 810 per cent to Rs Rs 31.75 mark on Thursday, from Rs 3.05 two year ago. Even from its 52-week lows at Rs 12.37 hit in July 2023, the stock is up 155 per cent. The stock is up 60 per cent in the year 2024 so far.



Earlier this week, SBC Exports announced its expansion plans for the next five years, where the company will focus on amplifying its market presence and fostering innovative growth avenues. The company plans to venture into the realms of retail franchising, and exports, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward global prominence.



On a detailed basis of its expansion plans, SBC Exports aims to launch 50 franchise stores in high-potential markets in key markets worldwide and it has also decided to open 30 Retail Stores in Tier-II or Tier-III cities.



The company also plans to increase export volume by 30 per cent, by expanding into emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and South America. It plans to establish regional offices in key export markets to facilitate operations and develop a dedicated export division to streamline processes and improve efficiency.



SBC Exports reported a 26.75 per cent rise on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the net profit at Rs 3.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter, while its revenue dropped marginally to Rs 64.32 crore for the period. For the entire financial year 2023-24, its net profit stood at Rs 9.39 crore with a revenue from operations coming in at Rs 191.01 crore.



Founded in 1991, SBC Exports is diversified into hosiery fabrics and garments trading, establishing manufacturing units in Mirzapur and Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad under brand names like 'SBC DESIGN+,' 'F-ROUTE,' and 'IEDEE.' It manufactures a diverse range of apparel for all ages and genders.