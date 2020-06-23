GM Breweries share price rises 4% post Q4 earnings

GM Breweries share price gained over 4% in Tuesday's trade after the company posted its March quarter earnings. The company reported a 27% drop in its net profit on a yearly basis to Rs 17.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 compared to a profit of Rs 24.3 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

Revenue fell 7.1% to Rs 109 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 117.4 crore YoY in Q4 FY19.

Following the results, GM Breweries share price touched an intraday high of Rs 435.05, rising 4.03% against the last closing value of Rs 418.20 on BSE.

GM Breweries share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 2.3% in one week and 10% in one month. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 776.34 crore.

For the financial year, company's net profit fell 17.87% to Rs 67.86 crore for the year ended March 2020 against Rs 82.63 crore during the same quarter last year.

Sales climbed 1% to Rs 468.63 crore in FY20 against Rs 464.01 crore sales in FY19.

