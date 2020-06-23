Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, RIL, ONGC, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Morepen Labs, Sudarshan Chem, Khaitan Chemicals

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Berger Paints, Asian Paints, Balrampur Chini, Bank of Baroda, DB Corp, Page Industries among others.

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 424.21 crore while DIIs sold Rs 1,287.69 crore worth in equities on Monday

Rupee, the local unit ended at 76.03 per dollar, as against its previous closing of 76.18 per dollar on Monday

On Monday, Sensex closed 179 points higher to 34,911 and Nifty ended 66 points higher to 10,311.

Bharti Airtel: Company said Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on telecom's long-term foreign-currency (FC) issuer default rating (IDR) to negative from stable, and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB-'.

Reliance Industries: Company said on Monday it will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM) on July 15.

ONGC: Company has temporarily suspended operations at two drilling rigs in the Arabian Sea after 54 employees tested positive for coronavirus and one died but the oil and gas production has not been impacted.

IT stocks : United States President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas.

Artson Engineering: The company received a biennial rate contract for Rs 31.70 crore from Tata Projects.

Shriram Housing Finance: Company has raised long term debts of around Rs 300 crore from lenders.

Satin Creditcare Network: Company board has approved rights issue of up to Rs 120 crore.

Balaji Amines: Company's profit came in at Rs 30.81 crore in Q4FY20 as against Rs 26.45 crore in Q4FY19. Company's revenue stood at Rs 258 crore as against Rs 226.62 crore YoY.

Skipper Limited: Company's profit rose to Rs 28.12 crore as against Rs 17.75 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 438.85 crore as against Rs 433.4 crore YoY.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The lender reported 90% drop in its net profit on a yearly basis to Rs 2.6 crore as compared to profit of Rs 27.6 crore. Company's net interest margin dropped 1.7%. Its Gross NPA came in at 5.90% versus 7.13% and net NPA at 1.55% Vs 1.62% on a sequential basis.

Morepen Laboratories: Company reported a 5.05% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11.02 crore for the quarter ended March as against Rs 10.5 crore in a year ago period. Its revenue declined 5.5% to Rs 218 YoY.

Sudarshan Chem: Company reported 5.8% rise in net profit to Rs 27 crore as against Rs 25.28 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue came in at Rs 449 as against Rs 429 crore YoY.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers: Company's profit stood at Rs 5.97 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 0.41 crore in Q4FY19. Its revenue came in at Rs 95.37 crore as against Rs 88.22 crore YoY.

Adani Power: Company board has approved a proposal to delist company shares from stock exchanges.

Earnings Today: Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Berger Paints, Aster DM Healthcare, DB Corp, GM Breweries, GMDC, Hatsun Agro Product, Indian Bank, Kolte-Patil Developers, Man Industries, NLC India, Page Industries, Phillips Carbon Black, Ador Welding, Asahi Songwon Colors, Balrampur Chini Mills, EIH Associated Hotels, Finolex Industries, Precision Camshafts, Surana Telecom, Talbros Engineering, Vardhman Textiles among others will be reporting Q4 results today.