Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty at 10,340; Berger Paints, Asian Paints, BoB results today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, in line with the trend overseas amid foreign fund inflows. Sensex opened 100 points higher to 35,015 and Nifty climbed 36 points higher to 10,347. On Monday, Sensex closed 179 points higher to 34,911 and Nifty ended 66 points higher to 10,311. Companies set to announce their earnings are Berger Paints, Asian Paints, Balrampur Chini, Bank of Baroda, DB Corp, Page Industries among others.

10.34 AM: Top gainers and losers

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle India, Titan and Bajaj Auto were among the top gainers today. On the other hand, TCS, Asian Paints, M&M and Infosys were among the laggards.

10. 20 AM: Sudarshan Chemicals share price erases gains

Sudarshan Chemicals erased 2% gains from morning session and dropped 2.8% toan intraday low of Rs 404.5 on BSE. The company reported 5.8% rise in net profit to Rs 27 crore as against Rs 25.28 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue came in at Rs 449 as against Rs 429 crore YoY.

10.00 AM: Dhanlaxmi Bank share price trades lower today

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price erased early gains and traded 2.5% lower at Rs 15.53, its day's low.The lender reported 90% drop in its net profit on a yearly basis to Rs 2.6 crore as compared to profit of Rs 27.6 crore. Company's net interest margin dropped 1.7%. Its Gross NPA came in at 5.90% versus 7.13% and net NPA at 1.55% Vs 1.62% on a sequential basis.

9. 44 AM: Bharti Airtel share price marginally low

Bharti Airtel share price traded marginally lower at the day's low of Rs 574 on BSE after the firm said Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on telecom's long-term foreign-currency (FC) issuer default rating (IDR) to negative from stable, and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB-'.

9.32 AM: IT stocks in red

Infosys, Wirpo were trading as top losers on both bourses, BSE and NSE as United States President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas. Trump's announcement has come as a shock for a large number of Indian IT professionals and several Indian as well as US firms who were issued H-1B visa for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

Trump administration has suspended and limited the entry into the US of H-1B, H-2B, and L visa-holders and their dependents till December 31, 2020.

Donald Trump suspends H1B, H4 visas for rest of 2020

9. 20 AM: Opening bell

9. 13 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 23

Bharti Airtel, RIL, ONGC, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Morepen Labs, Sudarshan Chem, Khaitan Chemicals among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session.

Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, RIL, ONGC, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Morepen Labs, Sudarshan Chem, Khaitan Chemicals

9.07 AM: Earnings Today

Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Berger Paints, Aster DM Healthcare, DB Corp, GM Breweries, GMDC, Hatsun Agro Product, Indian Bank, Kolte-Patil Developers, Man Industries, NLC India, Page Industries, Phillips Carbon Black, Ador Welding, Asahi Songwon Colors, Balrampur Chini Mills, EIH Associated Hotels, Finolex Industries, Precision Camshafts, Surana Telecom, Talbros Engineering, Vardhman Textiles among others will be reporting Q4 results today.

8.50 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 424.21 crore while DIIs sold Rs 1,287.69 crore worth in equities on Monday

8. 40 AM: Rupee Closing

Rupee, the local unit ended at 76.03 per dollar, as against its previous closing of 76.18 per dollar on Monday

8. 30 AM: Last Closing

On Monday, Sensex closed 179 points higher to 34,911 and Nifty ended 66 points higher to 10,311.

