'If you had put Rs 10 lakh in Adani Enterprises in 2015...': Expert explains long-term investing benefits

The start of 2025 was challenging for Indian equities as benchmarks faced downward pressure. Nifty dropped by approximately 6.6%, mid-caps by about 15.7%, and small-caps took a significant plunge of around 21.6%. Despite this uncertainty, observing promoter activity could present opportunities for investors.

The stock market reached its peak in late September last year, with Nifty 500 TRI hitting an all-time high on September 26, 2024. Since then, there has been a decline of just over 16%, indicating that an investment of Rs 100 on September 26 was valued at Rs 84 as of March 7, 2025.

Although the market may be volatile, many brokerages and experts advise investors to remain calm and focus on long-term benefits through their investments.

CA Nitin Kaushik, in a post on X, wrote: "If you had invested Rs 10 lakh in Adani Enterprises Limited back in 2015, here’s what would have happened:

📌 Stock Price in 2015: Rs 35

📌 Stock Price in 2025: Rs 2,251

📌 Investment Value Today: Rs 6.42 Crore 💰🚀

📌 Total Return in 10 Years: 6,330% growth!

This is why patience in the stock market pays off. The right investment can multiply wealth over time. But remember: Past performance ≠ Future returns. Markets are unpredictable—invest wisely!"

On Wednesday, the closing price of Adani Enterprises Limited shares was Rs 2,318.65, reflecting a 44% increase from its previous close. Over the past 3 years, the stock has shown strong returns of 28.37%, while in the last 5 years, the returns have been an impressive 1701.36%. The 3-day simple moving average for the stock is Rs 2097.35.

Adani stocks amid market downturn

During this economic downturn, the Adani Group, a major Indian conglomerate, experienced significant declines in 11 of its listed stocks in various sectors such as logistics, construction materials, power, and FMCG. Some Adani stocks dropped by up to 59% compared to their 52-week highs, highlighting the overall market weakness and sector-specific challenges.

Among the Adani Group's listed companies, Adani Enterprises, the flagship company, witnessed a 40% decline in its stock price, currently trading at Rs 2,252 from a high of Rs 3,743 in June 2024 (as of March 18, 2025).

Adani Green Energy and NDTV stocks recorded the sharpest declines of 59% from their respective 52-week highs. Adani Green Energy's latest trading price is Rs 896, down from its peak of Rs 2,174 in June 2024. NDTV also faced a significant drop in its stock price, falling to Rs 114 from a high of Rs 275.

Additionally, Adani Total Gas saw a 50% decline in its stock price, now trading at Rs 603 compared to its 52-week high of Rs 1,198.

Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions experienced significant declines, dropping 43% and 41%, respectively, from their highest price points.

Adani Enterprises Q3 results

Adani Enterprises Limited, led by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, is a diversified infrastructure company engaged in a wide range of businesses. These include integrated resource management, mining services, commercial mining, new energy ecosystem, data centers, airports, roads, copper production, digital services, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and more. The company operates in segments such as integrated resources management, mining services, commercial mining, new energy ecosystem, airports, roads, and others.

In the third quarter, Adani Enterprises witnessed a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners, with a 97% decline to Rs 58 crore. This decrease was primarily due to a high notional forex MTM loss in finance cost related to the depreciation of AUD in the Australia mining sector.

Compared to the same quarter last year, the bottomline plummeted from Rs 1,888 crore to Rs 58 crore. Revenue from operations also saw a decline of 9% year-on-year, totaling Rs 22,848 crore in the reporting quarter.

The EBITDA for the quarter was reported at Rs 3,071 crore, down by 5% YoY from Rs 3,227 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal year. Sequentially, the profit after tax dropped by 97% from Rs 1,742 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Despite the decrease in profit, revenues experienced a slight increase of 1% quarter-on-quarter.