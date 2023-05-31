scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
India Gate basmati rice stock KRBL tanks 10% post Q4 earnings

Feedback

India Gate basmati rice stock KRBL tanks 10% post Q4 earnings

KRBL stock fell 10.12% to Rs 362.9 against the previous close of Rs 403.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 8,638 crore.

KRBL stock opened 2.2% lower at Rs 394.85 today. Total 1.47 lakh shares of the rice producer changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.40 crore KRBL stock opened 2.2% lower at Rs 394.85 today. Total 1.47 lakh shares of the rice producer changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.40 crore

Shares of India Gate basmati rice producer KRBL Ltd slipped 10% on Wednesday after the firm reported its Q4 earnings. KRBL stock fell 10.12% to Rs 362.9 against the previous close of Rs 403.75 on BSE. The stock opened 2.2% lower at Rs 394.85 today. Total 1.47 lakh shares of the rice producer changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.40 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 8,638 crore.

The mid cap stock has risen 67.24% in one year and lost 6.08% since the beginning of this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 56.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. KRBL stock has a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating low volatility during the period. KRBL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Net profit rose 8% to Rs 117.98 crore in Q4 against Rs 109.06 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal. The firm reported a 29.60% rise in revenue to Rs 1279.73 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 987.40 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Profit before tax climbed 8.60% to Rs 159.91 crore in Q4 against Rs 147.24 crore in the March quarter of 2022.

On an annual basis, net profit zoomed 52.58% to Rs 700.98 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 against Rs 459.40 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. Revenue climbed 27.37% to Rs 5363.23 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 4210.56 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

KRBL is a food processing company. The company produces, packs and exports a variety of rice brands.

Also read: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power shares: 5 Adani group stocks defy market weakness, rise up to 3%

Also read: IRCTC shares down 50% from 2021 high; PL sees stock going nowhere

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 31, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
KRBL Ltd
KRBL Ltd