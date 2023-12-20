scorecardresearch
Business Today
India Shelter Finance shares list at 26% premium to IPO price; market cap above Rs 6,500 cr

India Shelter Finance shares list at 26% premium to IPO price; market cap above Rs 6,500 cr

India Shelter Finance stock listed at Rs 620 on NSE, a premium of 25.76% over the IPO issue price of Rs 493.

The stock listed at a premium of 24.28% at Rs 612.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6559.02 crore on BSE. The stock listed at a premium of 24.28% at Rs 612.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6559.02 crore on BSE.
  • The price band of India Shelter Finance stock IPO was Rs 469-Rs 493 apiece with a lot size of 30 shares.
  • The issue was open for bidding between December 13 and December 15. 
  • The issue was subscribed 36.62 times on the last day. 

Shares of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd made a strong market debut today, listing at a 26% premium over the IPO issue price. India Shelter Finance stock listed at Rs 620 on NSE, a premium of 25.76% over the IPO issue price of Rs 493. The stock listed at a premium of 24.28% at Rs 612.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6559.02 crore on BSE.

The price band of India Shelter Finance stock IPO was Rs 469-Rs 493 apiece with a lot size of 30 shares. The issue was open for bidding between December 13 and December 15. 

The Rs 1,200 crore share sale comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 81,13,590 equity shares.

The issue was subscribed 36.62 times on the last day.

The IPO received 36.71 times bids, with the quota reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) subscribed 89.70 times, non-institutional investors portion 28.51 times, and retail investors bidding 9.95 times bids.

India Shelter Finance Corporation, a prominent player in the housing finance sector, focuses on providing tailored loans for diverse housing needs, including Loans Against Property (LAP) ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakhs, with flexible repayment tenures of up to 20 years.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 20, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
