DOMS, India Shelter Finance shares to make market debut today; grey market premiums hint at up to 65% listing gains

If the grey market trend is to go by, DOMS Industries Ltd and India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd are likely to deliver up to 65 per cent listing gains, as the two scrips make market debut on stock bourses BSE and NSE. Last heard, DOMS Industries was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 510, a 65 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 790. India Shelters Finance Ltd, on the other hand, was commanding a GMP of Rs 157, a 31.85 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 493.

The two IPOs had received stellar investor response, with DOMS receiving 99.34 times subscription to its IPO while India Shelter Finance Corporation also getting 38.59 times bids last week.

DOMS is the second largest player in India’s branded ‘stationery and art’ products market, with a market share of nearly 12 per cent by value at the end of FY23. Its core products included products such as pencils and mathematical instrument boxes. While DOMS has market share of 29 per cent in pencils, it commanded a share of 30 per cent mathematical instrument boxes in FY23.

India Shelter Finance Corporation, on the other hand, is a retail focused affordable housing finance company, with an distribution network comprising of 203 branches spread across 15 states. The NBFC has a presence in states, which cover 94 per cent of housing finance market in India. Its target segment is the self-employed customer with a focus on first time home loan takers in the low and middle income group in tier II and tier III cities in India.

The DOMS Industries IPO was sold from December 13 to December 15 in the price band of Rs 750-790 per share. India Shelter Finance's IPO also ran from December 13 to December 15 and was sold in the price range of Rs 469-493 per share, with a lot size of 30 shares.

Its a busy season for the IPO market, with the IPO of Azad Engineering opening up for subscription today. With it, there would be seven mainboard IPOs opened for subscriptions today.

