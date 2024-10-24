scorecardresearch
IndusInd Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit falls 40%, provisions rise

The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock closed on a flat note at Rs 1278.90 on BSE. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 99,625 crore. 

IndusInd Bank Q2 earnings: Provisions and contingencies climbed 87% to Rs 1,820 crore in Q2 against Rs 974 crore reported in the same quarter previous year.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday reported a 40 percent fall in net profit for the September 2024 quarter. Profit slipped to Rs 1,331 crore in Q2 , missing Street estimates. Profit was hit by a surge in provisions for bad loans in the last quarter. In the September 2023 quarter, the lender reported a profit of Rs 2181 crore. 

Provisions and contingencies climbed 87% to Rs 1,820 crore in Q2 against Rs 974 crore reported in the same quarter previous year.

On the other hand, the lender's net interest income (NII) grew 5 percent to Rs 5,347 crore during the July-September quarter against NII of Rs 5,077 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability metric, slipped to 4.08 percent from 4.29 percent in the year-ago period.

It reported a 13 percent (year-on-year) rise in loan growth to Rs 3.57 lakh crore. Deposits rose 15 percent to Rs 4.12 lakh crore. The bank maintained a strong capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of 16.51 percent, supported by a Tier 1 capital of 15.21 percent, indicating a strong capital position, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 24, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
