IndusInd Bank share price rises over 5%; top gainer on Sensex, Nifty

IndusInd Bank share price rose in early trade and was the top gainer on Sensex and Nifty today. Share price of IndusInd Bank gained up to 5.49% to Rs 1,203.65 on Sensex. On NSE, IndusInd Bank share price climbed up to 5.31% to Rs 1,203 against previous close of Rs 1,142.

IndusInd Bank share has gained after six consecutive days of fall.

However, the stock has lost 21% since the beginning of this year and fallen 20% during the last one year. 3.34 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 39.70 crore on BSE. Market capitalisation of the firm rose to Rs 81,860 crore.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,835 on March 28, 2019 and 52 week low of Rs 1,109 on February 18, 2020.

The private sector lender reported a 33 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,309 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 against Rs 985 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The private lender's net NPAs (non-performing assets) as on December 31, 2019, stood at 1.05 per cent against 0.59 per cent during the same period last year. The bank's net interest income for the quarter rose 34 per cent at Rs 3,074 crore against Rs 2,288 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Written by Aseem Thapliyal