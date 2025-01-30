Info Edge shares gain on stock split plan, check details

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd rose over 3% today after the firm said its board would consider stock split on February 5. Info Edge stock gained 3.10% to Rs 7680 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 7448.40 on BSE. Total 3857 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.92 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 98,859 crore.

The large cap stock has risen 56% in one year and lost 12.59% since the beginning of this year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 9194.95 on January 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 4871.20 on January 31, 2024. The company will also announce its Q3 earnings on February 5.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 05, 2025, to, inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024, we hereby inform you that at the said Meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable law," said the firm.

Info Edge (India) Ltd. is one of India's premier internet based business. The company is engaged in the business of operating multiple internet based services through its various web portals and mobile applications. It currently operates in four service verticals such as in recruitment solutions through its brands naukri.com iimjobs.com hirist.com ambitionbox.com bigshyft.com jobhai.com; in real estate services through its brand 99acres.com; in matrimonial services through its brand jeevansaathi.com and in education services through its brand shiksha.com.



