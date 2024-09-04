scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Infosys, Tata Communications, HAL: Trading strategies for these 3 buzzing stocks

Feedback

Infosys, Tata Communications, HAL: Trading strategies for these 3 buzzing stocks

An analyst from Swastika Investmart said that Infosys is having a very bullish chart, as it is forming higher highs and higher lows for formation on the daily chart.

After a massive rally in 2023-2024, Hindustan Aeronautics has shown profit booking from the higher levels at Rs 5,600, said the analyst. After a massive rally in 2023-2024, Hindustan Aeronautics has shown profit booking from the higher levels at Rs 5,600, said the analyst.

The Indian benchmark ended flat, mostly unchanged, on Tuesday amid the absence of any major triggers. Headline indices remained choppy for the day amid some profit booking. BSE Sensex shed only 4.40 points or 0.01 per cent, to end the session at 82,555.44. NSE's Nifty50 inched up merely 1.15 points to close at 25,279.85 for the day.

Related Articles

Some buzzing stocks including Infosys Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart has to say on these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

Infosys | Buy above Rs 2,000 | Target Price: Rs 2,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,800

Infosys is having a very bullish chart, as it is forming higher highs and higher lows for formation on the daily chart. Overall structure of the counter looks lucrative, but it is facing resistances at the higher level at Rs 2,000, above which, we can expect a big rally till Rs 2,200, while on the lower side, Rs 1,800 is the demand level at any correction. Momentum indicators are positively poised to support the current strength of the trend.

Tata Communications | Rangebound| Resistance: Rs 2,100 | Support: Rs 1,800

Tata Communications is in long consolidation between Rs 1,700-2,000 zones. Breakout will be confirmed above Rs 2,100. It is bottoming out from the lower levels, where a cluster of moving averages formed a strong base at around Rs 1,800 levels. The structure is very bullish for long term investment, as it is trading above all key moving averages. However, momentum indicators such as the RSI and MACD are currently in a negative position. On the upside, Rs 2,100 is a significant psychological resistance level. If it surpasses this level, we can anticipate a move towards the Rs 2,200 levels in the near term. On the downside, Rs 1,800 serves as the support level.

Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy above Rs 5,000 | Target Price: Rs 6,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,400

After a massive rally in 2023-2024, Hindustan Aeronautics has shown profit booking from the higher levels at Rs 5,600. Now at Rs 4,450 levels it takes support at 100-DMA and on the higher levels 50-DMA acts as a hurdle at around Rs 5,000. Long term can take a new position only above Rs 5000 levels with stop loss of Rs 4,400 for the target of Rs 6,000.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 04, 2024, 7:38 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd