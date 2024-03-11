scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo stocks in focus as Rakesh Gangwal likely to sell Rs 6,600 crore shares

Feedback

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo stocks in focus as Rakesh Gangwal likely to sell Rs 6,600 crore shares

InCred Equities said IndiGo’s ASK to grow in line with the industry against higher earlier and sees a reduction in the gap in RASK-CASK between IndiGo against Air India/Vistara over FY20 till now.

IndiGo shares closed at Rs 3,101.55 a piece on Thursday last week. The floor price of Rs 2,925 is a 5.69 per cent discount to the last closing price. IndiGo shares closed at Rs 3,101.55 a piece on Thursday last week. The floor price of Rs 2,925 is a 5.69 per cent discount to the last closing price.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) will be in focus on Monday morning as the co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is said to be considering selling of up to 5.8 per cent stake in the airline for about Rs 6,600 at a floor price of Rs 2,925 per share, CNBC-TV18 reported. As per Moneycontrol, this was higher than a planned stake sale of 3.3 per cent earlier. Business Today could not independently verify the news report.

Related Articles

IndiGo shares closed at Rs 3,101.55 a piece on Thursday last week. The floor price of Rs 2,925 is a 5.69 per cent discount to the last closing price.

InCred Equities in a recent its recent high conviction stock ideas note suggested a 'reduce' on IndiGo. It said incremental groundings in Q4FY24 (35 planes; 5 per cent of industry fleet) would not impact tariff as IndiGo would lease more planes to meet its capacity target, and competitors are unscathed and their fleet is underutilised. It expects IndiGo’s entire fleet to be operational in FY26.

"This will increase the industry capacity by 14 per cent and dampen tariff. We factor Re0.11 RASK - CASK in FY26F (same as FY17-20 average). We have a REDUCE rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,000, valuing it at 8.5 times FY26 EV/EBITDAR against a median multiple of 8.8 times (Nov 2015 to now, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic period). We believe the slight discount is warranted as the time for resolution of grounded fleet is uncertain," it said.

InCred Equities said IndiGo’s ASK to grow in line with the industry against higher earlier and sees a reduction in the gap in RASK-CASK between IndiGo against Air India/Vistara over FY20 till now.

Gangwal stepped down from InterGlobe Aviation’s board in February 2022 and announced plans to dilute his family’s stake in a phased manner.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 11, 2024, 7:28 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
Interglobe Aviation Ltd