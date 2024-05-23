InterGlobe Aviation Q4 results: IndiGo profit soars 106% to Rs 1,895 crore; sales up 25.9%

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) on Thursday said its net profit jumped 106 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,894.80 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 919.20 crore in the same quarter last year.

The airline said the June quarter capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to increase 10-12 per cent compared with the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. IndiGo will be hosting a live audio earnings call today, May 23 at 5 pm IST.

The airline said its revenue from operations climbed 25.9 per cent YoY to Rs 17,825.30 crore for the fourth quarter. Excluding foreign exchange loss, profit amounted to Rs 2,060 crore compared with a profit of Rs 666.40 crore YoY, IndiGo said in an exchange filing.

For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues stood at Rs 15,600 crore, up 25.5 per cent. Ancillary revenues stood at Rs 1,719.40 crore, up 18.9 per cent YoY. InterGlobe Aviation said its capacity for the quarter increased 14.4 per cent YoY to 34.8 billion. Passenger count increased 14 per cent YoY to 26.7 million.

IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 34,737 crore comprising Rs 20,823 crore of free cash and Rs 13,914 crore of restricted cash. The capitalised operating lease liability stood at Rs 43,488 crore. The total debt (including the capitalised operating lease liability) stood at Rs 51,280 crore.

CEO Pieter Elbers said FY24 was a year of many remarkable achievements and milestones for the company as his company logged its highest ever total income of around Rs 71,200 crore with a net profit of around Rs 8,200 crore and a net profit margin of 11.9 per cent.

"The 4th quarter financial results were positive, making it all four quarters in FY24 profitable. The strong execution of our strategy has yielded consistent results for us as we achieved the targets that we had set for ourselves as a team at the beginning of the year. My sincere gratitude to our 107 million customers for placing their trust in us and to all my IndiGo colleagues for their great work and relentless dedication,” he said.