ITC shares hit 52-week high post Q1 earnings; time to buy, sell or hold?

Shares of FMCG major ITC rose nearly 3% amid a falling market today after the firm reported a 34% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

ITC stock gained 2.96% to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 316.65 against the previous close of Rs 307.55 on BSE. Earnings were announced after market hours on August 1, 2022. ITC shares were trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The large cap stock has gained 50.33 % in a year and risen 42.91% in 2022.

Total 10.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 34.26 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.85 lakh crore.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 204.50 on August 26, 2021. Net profit for Q1 came at Rs 4,390 crore, surging 34 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 against a net profit of Rs 3,276 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit rose 4.6 per cent from Rs 4,196 crore in March quarter (Q4FY22). Revenue from operations for Q1 came at Rs 19,831.27 crore, rising 39 per cent in the June quarter against a revenue of Rs 14,240.76 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income stood at Rs 20,152 crore, rising 37 per cent against Rs 14,687. 80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Total expenses rose to Rs 14,201.51 crore compared with Rs 10,220.49 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

During the first quarter, the cigarettes segment reported a revenue of Rs 7,464.10 crore as compared to Rs 5,802.67 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Motilal Oswal has upgraded its stance to buy with a target price of Rs 355.

"As highlighted in our upgrade to Buy note as well as our FY22 annual report note, strong earnings momentum (16% EPS CAGR over FY22-24 compared to 5% in the preceding five years) is being led by good performance from cigarettes in a stable tax environment, healthy recovery in profitability for the hotels business, and continued good performance from FMCG-others. Unlike peers, pressure on material costs is far lower. Allied with better capital allocation and continued healthy dividend payout, the path towards high 20s or early 30s RoE is visible. We maintain our Buy rating," the financial services firm said.

CLSA has assigned an outperformed call to ITC and raised its target price to Rs 330.

"Strong recovery in revenue and margins in Q1 and cigarettes clocked a 25% volume growth. Margins were stable at 74%. Other FMCG staged healthy growth and stable margin. ITC remains preferred pick. Raise FY23-24CL earnings by 8% to capture recovery," said CLSA.

JPMorgan is overweight on the stock. Its target price has been raised to Rs 350.

"Q1 beat estimates and the company went firing on all cylinders. Cigarette EBIT growth came at 29% y/y led by volume recovery, share gains, and improved market mix. Non-FMCG divisions- Paper, Hotel & Agri- clocked highest ever quarterly revenue along with healthy EBIT growth."

Pavitraa Shetty, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades said, "Even though Q1FY23 earnings for ITC have been excellent and more importantly consistent, the stock might correct as the market has already factored in this result thereby creating a negative divergence on the charts. Investors are advised to book profits in ITC at current levels and should wait for a dip near Rs 280 to buy for higher targets in the coming months."

Meanwhile, Sensex opened 170 pts lower at 57,945 and Nifty lost 42 pts to 17,297 in early trade today.