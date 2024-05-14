Jindal Steel shares in news today as net profit soars 100% in Q4

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power are in news on Tuesday after the firm's consolidated net profit zoomed 100.5% in the March 2024 quarter. Profit rose to Rs 933.5 crore in the last quarter against a profit of Rs 466 crore in the Q4 of FY23. Profit in the reporting quarter was affected by an exceptional loss of Rs 153.5 crore. Revenue from operations fell 1.5 percent on-year to Rs 13,487 crore for the quarter.

Related Articles

Revenue rose 15 percent on a sequential basis and profit fell 52 percent from Rs 1,928 crore reported in Q3FY24.

On a standalone basis, net profit climbed 62 percent to Rs 1281.53 crore. Total revenue from operations rose 4 percent to Rs 13,773.4 crore in Q4 from Rs 13,192.3 crore a yaer earlier.

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power ended flat at Rs 939.30 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of the metal firm climbed to Rs 95,816 crore. The stock has risen 26.47 per cent since the beginning of this year and gained 63.68 per cent in one year. JSPL shares have delivered multibagger returns of 507% in the last five years.