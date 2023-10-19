JP Power, NBCC, JP Associates, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy shares jump amid high volumes

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), Vodafone Idea Ltd, NBCC, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd gained up to 7 per cent in Thursday's trade amid surge in volumes on NSE. Bajaj, Auto, IndusInd Bank and LTIMindtree, which recently came out with their September quarter results saw high turnovers on the exchange.

JP Power topped the volume chart. The Jaypee group company saw its shares surging 6.28 per cent to Rs 10.15, as 19,17,93,388 shares worth Rs 190 crore changed hands on the counter by 1 pm. JP Associates also jumped 4.96 per cent to Rs 13.75, with Rs 141 crore worth 10,38,77,704 company shares changing hands. The two stock jumped as a media report suggested that the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group was in talks to acquire Jaypee Shahabad cement plant. As per the report by ET NOW, the Karnataka-based cement plant has an annual operating capacity of 1.2 mt. It also includes a 60 MW captive power plant.

BSE has sought clarification from Jaiprakash Associates on the same.

Vodafone Idea shares rose 2.14 per cent to Rs 11.95. A total of 11,05,72,074 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 130 crore changed hands so far. The telecom operator said it was examining the SC order on variable license fee and its impact and would decide the next course of action in due course.

NBCC jumped 6.58 per cent to Rs 68.85, as 10,75,28,361 NBCC shares worth Rs 735 crore changed hands. Suzlon Energy advanced 3.07 per cent to Rs 31.90. A total of 10,00,34,989 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 313 crore changed hands. IRB Infra shares added 2.45 per cent to Rs 35.55. A total of 6,16,06,036 IRB Infra stocks changed hands worth Rs 217 crore.

"We would like to inform you that all event, information, which have bearing on the operation or performance of the Company including all price sensitive information, have been disclosed to the stock exchanges in compliance with the Sebi, from time to time. There is no unpublished information/ announcement which needs to be informed to the exchanges at this point of time," IRB Infra said on Thursday.

Reliance Power Ltd gained 0.83 per cent to Rs 18.30 as 4,07,77,784 shares worth Rs 74 crore changed hands. SEPC, YES Bank, IFCI, HCC, Jio Financial Services and Punjab National Bank were among other stock that saw high volumes in Thursday's trade.

In turnover terms, IndusInd Bank topped the chart. The private lender saw a Rs 1,571 crore turnover. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries, NBCC, LTIMindtree and Jio Financial Services were among other stocks seeing high turnover today.

