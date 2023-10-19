Up 80% in 5 months: This smallcap firm posted 211% jump in Q2 profit

Shares of Vikas Lifecare have been buzzing on Dalal Street after the company reported a strong performance in the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2023. The company has displayed robust growth in the bottomline during the period under review.



Vikas Lifecare reported a 211 per cent rise in the net profit on year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 7.23 crore in the September 2023 quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 2.35 crore in the a year ago period. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 116.03 crore in Q2FY24, compared to Rs 131.81 crore in Q2FY23. Its EBITDA also posted a growth of 50 per cent.



Its net profit for the half year ended on September 30, 2023, increased 280 per cent to Rs 19.34 crore YoY, compared to Rs 5.11 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations in the first half remained almost flat at Rs 214.92 crore in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal against Rs 224 crore crore a year ago.



Shares of Vikas Lifecare were trading flat at Rs 4.91 on Thursday, with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 705 crore. The stoch has surged about 80 per cent in the last five months, while the stock has rallied over 85 per cent from its 52-week lows.

The New Delhi-based del-credere is a principal-agent of ONGC, India's largest crude oil and natural gas producer It is mainly engaged in trading and manufacturing of polymer, rubber compounds and additives for plastics, synthetic and natural rubber.

Vikas Lifecare plans to raise up to Rs 97 crore through the issuance of warrants on a preferential basis. The board of the company has already approved the Rs 97-crore fundraising proposal, said the company through an exchange filing on Saturday.

