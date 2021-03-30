JSW Energy share rises over 3% as firm to raise $750 million via green bonds

JSW Energy share rose over 3% after the board of the firm cleared a proposal for issuance of green bonds by its arm for raising $750 million (around Rs 5,443 crore) from international markets. The share touched an intraday high of Rs 90.4, rising 3.49% on BSE.

The stock has risen 7.52% in the last 3 days. JSW Energy share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has risen 30.21% since the beginning of this year and gained 101.48% in one year. Market cap of the share rose to Rs 14,514 crore on BSE.

The board of firm approved issuance of green bonds by JSW Hydro Energy.

Funds up to $750 million will be raised through issuance of non-convertible, senior, secured, fixed rate green bonds in the international markets, subject to market conditions and receipt of necessary approvals by JSWHEL, it added.

The JSW Energy board also approved the appointment of Munesh Khanna as an additional and Independent Director of the company with effect from March 26, 2021 for a term of 5 years, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

JSWHEL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the company and owns and operates the Karcham-Wangtoo (1000 MW) and Baspa II (300 MW) hydro-electric power plants in Himachal Pradesh.

